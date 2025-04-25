In a major development from Motihari, Bihar, two madrasa students were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) near Kundwa Chainpur railway station, close to the Nepal border. They were found with dozens of loose pandrol clips, vital components that fasten railway tracks. Authorities suspect this may have been an attempt to sabotage the tracks and cause a derailment. The students, identified as Md. Imdullah from Areraj and Md. Arman from Ghonghiya, both study at a local madarsa in Kharuhi village. Railway workers spotted the suspicious activity and apprehended the duo, though others reportedly fled. The RPF has launched a detailed investigation to determine their motive and whether this was part of a larger conspiracy. Howrah Train Derailment: 2 Empty Coaches of Train Derail After Being Hit by Parcel Van Near Padmapukuar Railway Station, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Train Derail Attempt in Motihari?

Motihari, Bihar: Two youths were arrested by the RPF near Kundwa Chainpur Railway station in East Champaran. Dozens of railway track pandrol clips were found in their possession. Authorities suspect they may have tampered with the tracks for a potential major incident. The… pic.twitter.com/I5evDXXa15 — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

