Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], April 14 (ANI): India's 23-year-old wrestler Radhika won the silver medal in the women's 68kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Shivanee Pawar also won the bronze medal in the women's 50kg weight class to make it two medals for India on the third day of the competition. Pushpa Yadav and Priya returned empty-handed after failing to win their bronze medal matches in the 59kg and 76kg weight categories, respectively.

Radhika defeated Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgeldinova 12-2 in the quarter-finals before securing a 2-0 win over Gulnura Tashtanbekova of Kyrgyzstan in the semis to enter the gold medal bout.

However, reigning world champion Nonoka Ozaki of Japan won the gold medal bout 15-2, resulting in Radhika settling for the silver.

Meanwhile, Shivanee Pawar began the day with an 8-6 win over Samnang Dit of Cambodia in the women's 50kg qualification round. She then suffered a 4-0 defeat to eventual silver medallist Ziqi Feng of China in the quarter-finals.

Pawar then pulled off an impressive result in the bronze medal match, beating two-time world championships silver medallist Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal of Mongolia 9-7.

Pushpa Yadav made it to the bronze medal match in the 59kg category but was beaten by Kazakhstan's Diana Kayumova 11-8. Similarly, Priya was also involved in bronze medal contention in the women's 76kg category but Elmira Syzdykova of Kazakhstan defeated her by fall (4-2). Tamanna was beaten 9-0 by Japan's Moe Kiyooka in the 55kg qualification round.

India has won five medals so far at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. Udit won the silver while Abhimanyu and Vicky clinched bronze medals in the men's freestyle divisions on Thursday. (ANI)

