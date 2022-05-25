Paris, May 25 :Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reached the third round at the French Open by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3). The 15th-seeded Azarenka had only 13 unforced errors to Petkovic's 42. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open and was a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2013.French Open 2022: Emma Raducanu Loses To Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2nd Round.

The 34-year-old Petkovic reached the French Open semifinals in 2014 but has not been beyond the third round at any Grand Slam since then. She is a five-time clay-court champion on the tour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)