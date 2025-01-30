London, Jan 30 (AP) Here's the state of play after the conclusion of the first stage of the Champions League:

Teams qualified automatically to the round of 16

Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Aston Villa

How the playoffs look for the remaining round-of-16 spots

Monaco or Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica (for the right to play Liverpool or Barcelona)

Sporting Lisbon or Club Brugge vs. Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund (for the right to play Lille or Aston Villa)

Celtic or Manchester City vs. Real Madrid or Bayern Munich (for the right to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen)

Feyenoord or Juventus vs. AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven (for the right to play Arsenal or Inter Milan)

Brest or Monaco vs. Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain (for the right to play Barcelona or Liverpool)

Club Brugge or Sporting Lisbon vs. Borussia Dortmund or Atalanta (for the right to play Aston Villa or Lille)

Manchester City or Celtic vs. Bayern Munich or Real Madrid (for the right to play Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid)

Juventus or Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven or AC Milan (for the right to play Inter Milan or Arsenal)

Teams eliminated from Champions League

Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava, Salzburg, Girona, Leipzig, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Red Star Belgrade, Bologna, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart, Dinamo Zagreb. (AP) AM

