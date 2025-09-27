Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Confusion arose after Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka was ruled not out even though he was run out by Sanju Samson off the fourth ball of the Super Over against India in the Asia Cup game on Friday.

Confusion reigned momentarily when Shanaka ventured out of his crease after missing a yorker from Arshdeep Singh, sparking a caught-behind appeal. At the same time, Sanju Samson simultaneously threw the ball at the stumps, only to find Shanaka short of his ground, as per ESPNcricinfo.

However, the umpire initially signalled Shanaka out caught behind after a brief deliberation, prompting to Shanaka refer the decision to the third umpire Masudur Rahman.

Replays confirmed no bat was involved, leading to Shanaka being ruled not out for the catch. Crucially, the umpire's timing of the caught-behind dismissal coinciding with Sanju Samson's direct hit sparked confusion over the run-out.

According to ESPNcricinfo, MCC's law states that "the ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal".

In this case, that incident was the caught-behind appeal, which meant the ball had been dead when Samson tried to run Shanaka out. With replays proving Shanaka didn't nick the ball, he was immediately deemed not out, even though India captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed to enquire with the umpires about the decision.

Coming to the match, India managed to survive a scare from centurion Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera as they managed to beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over after the game ended in a tie with SL almost pulling off a successful run-chase of 203 runs at Dubai on Friday.

With this nail-biting win, India remain unbeaten and advance to the final, while Sri Lanka bowed out of the Super Four stage without a win, despite entering it unbeaten. The match saw standout performances from both sides, with India holding their nerve in crunch moments. (ANI)

