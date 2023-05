Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday. CSK will enter the field unchanged, while MI made two changes, bringing in left-arm spinner Raghav Goyal and Tristan Stubbs in place of Kumar Kartikeya and an unwell Tilak Varma, respectively. Raghav is making his debut. IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs MI T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. PTI AH

