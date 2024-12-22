New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday announced the squads for next month's white-ball tour of India, which includes three ODIs, five T20Is, and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, as reported by the ICC.

Returning to the ODI side is experienced batter Joe Root, who last featured in the format during England's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. Root has played 171 ODIs, amassing 6,522 runs at an average of 47.60, including 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as he continues to recover from a left hamstring injury sustained during England's third Test match against New Zealand earlier this month.

Before the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for February and March 2025, England will visit India for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series, starting with the T20Is on January 22.

Both white-ball squads, led by regular captain Jos Buttler, feature a blend of youth and experience. The squads are largely identical, with the exception of Joe Root, who is included only in the ODI and Champions Trophy squads, and 20-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed, who features solely in the T20I squad.

According to the ICC, England will arrive in India on January 17, with the first T20I scheduled for January 22 in Kolkata. The three ODIs will be played between February 6 and 12.

The five-match T20I series begins on January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The second match will take place on January 25 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The third match is scheduled for January 28 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The fourth and fifth matches will be played on January 31 and February 2 at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, respectively.

The ODI series will commence on February 6 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The second ODI is set for February 9 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, while the final match will be held on February 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the complete schedule for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced in due course, according to the ICC.

England ODI Squad - India Tour & ICC Men's Champions Trophy:Jos Buttler (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England T20I Squad - India Tour:Jos Buttler (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood. (ANI)

