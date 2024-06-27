Enstone (England), Jun 27 (AP) Formula One driver Pierre Gasly has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Alpine team.

Alpine said in a statement Thursday the deal “will take Pierre into the 2025 season and beyond." No further details were given.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Only Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women in Chennai.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is in his second season with Alpine. After a tough start to this campaign, he has scored points in the past three races heading into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

He finished 11th in the drivers' standings last season, with a best finish of third place at the Netherlands GP.

Also Read | Salomon Rondon Scores As Venezuela Advances to Copa America 2024 Quarterfinals With 1-0 Win Over Mexico.

“It has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team," Gasly said. "While on track it's been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere. I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking.”

Gasly's teammate Esteban Ocon is leaving Alpine at the end of the season. The French-owned team said it will announce “in due” course who will replace him.

Ocon and Gasly have made no secret of the fact they don't have a great relationship. The pair collided approaching the tunnel section at the Monaco GP last month, with Ocon taking responsibility for the incident and receiving a five-place grid penalty for the following race.

In March, two executives in charge of designing Alpine's new F1 car quit after a disappointing performance at the season-opening Bahrain GP.

Alpine is reportedly interesting in signing Carlos Sainz to replace Ocon after the Spaniard lost his seat with Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton set to join the Italian team.

Gasly's extension was announced while Alpine and the other teams prepare for the Austrian GP this weekend. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)