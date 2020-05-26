Sports News | Haaland Can Become Like Lewandowski: Ottmar Hitzfeld

Leeds [UK], May 26 (ANI): Former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld said that 'special player' Erling Haaland can become Robert Lewandowski but the 19-year-old is just 'not ready yet'.

"I think Haaland can become like Lewandowski, but he's not ready yet," Goal.com quoted Hitzfeld as saying.

"Nevertheless, it was of course a superb transfer from Dortmund in the winter, because Haaland is already a special player. He is incredibly mature for his age, has great qualities and is ice cold in front of goal because, despite his size, he is extremely quick," he added.

Also, Hitzfeld believes that Bayern Munich's Lewandowski has the 'necessary class' to challenge Gerd Muller's record of scoring 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season. Muller had scripted the record while playing for Bayern in the 1971-72 season.

So far, Lewandowski has netted 27 goals this season. In all competitions, the Poland international touched the 40-goal mark and has done this is for the fifth successive season.

"I think he can do it. He has the necessary class and excellent team-mates at Bayern to help him achieve this goal," Hitzfeld said.

"The numbers speak a clear language. Lewandowski plays a significant role in the success of Bayern," he added. (ANI)

