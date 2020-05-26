Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fielding Skills in His Latest Instagram Video

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Instagram/Rohit Sharma, IANS)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting competitions across the world have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. However, during this time, India’s limited-overs vice-captain, Rohit Sharma is keeping himself fit by working out at the gym. The 33-year-old has been very active on social media, sharing his day-to-day activities with fans and in his latest post trolled national team colleague Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Brother’ Rohit Sharma Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a video of him training at the gym but in doing so also mocked Chahal for his fielding skills. ‘That’s my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around)’ the 33-year-old captioned his post while taking a dig at his team-mate. Rohit Sharma Unveils Story Behind His Famous Nickname ‘Hitman’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma has been very active on social media during the lockdown and have been involved in funny banters. While the spin bowler has kept his fans entertained with several TikTok videos and trolling his team-mates, the batting stalwart has been hosting live sessions with other players.

Rohit Sharma last played competitively during India’s tour of New Zealand and took part in four T20I games before being sidelined due to a calf injury. The Men in Blue completed a white-wash over the hosts in the shortest format but were brushed aside in ODIs and Tests, losing all the games.

While talking to football presenter Jim Morrison, Rohit Sharma revealed that he misses the cricketing field and hanging out with his team-mates. ‘Yes, I miss my teammates, hanging around with them and also have some banter here and there because when you are playing together, from almost 365 days we are together for 300 days, we are playing, travelling together, so it's like a family with all these guys.’ Said the 33-year-old.