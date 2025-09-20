Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Match' award following his side's win over Oman by 21 runs on Friday, and as a mark of respect, he gave it to the training assistant Dayanand Garani for helping the team with fielding drills.

Team India survived a scare from Oman, who fell 21 runs short of chasing down 189 and valiant half-centuries were scored by Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza. When a 93-run partnership for the second wicket between these half-centuries threatened to take the match away from India and produce a generation upset, it was Hardik who took a brilliant catch near the ropes to send back Kaleem and from there, the downfall started for Oman.

In a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dayanand said, "Today's match was a good one. So the Impact Player of the Match award goes to everyone's pride and everyone's honour, Hardik Pandya."

After receiving the award, Pandya reflected on India's win, which helped them move to Super Four stage undefeated and urged the team to play the Sunday's clash against Pakistan like "just another game". As a mark of respect, he gave the medal to Daya as well.

"We had a very good game as a group. We were tested, and it was really hot. But everyone came and play their role well. On 21st (Sunday vs Pakistan), it is just another game, let us play like we always do. I would like to give this to Daya. Daya, you keep this. You help us out a lot with these fitness drills."

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first. After the early fall of vice-captain Shubman Gill for single-digits, a 66-run stand between Abhishek Sharma (38 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Sanju Samson stabilised India. Sanju, who scored 56 in 45 balls, with three fours and three sixes, had valuable partnerships with Axar Patel (26 in 13 balls, with three fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (29 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes), taking India to 188/9 in 20 overs. Shah Faisal (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman, with Kaleem and Jiten Ramanandi getting two wickets each.

In the run-chase, Oman started off well with a 56-run stand between Jatinder Singh, the skipper (32 in 33 balls, with five fours) and Kaleem. Kaleem (64 in 46 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Mirza (51 in 33 balls, with three fours and two sixes) troubled India with a 93-run stand, but Oman was restricted to 167/4.

Hardik, Arshdeep Singh (who completed 100 T20I wickets), Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana got a wicket each.

Samson got the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

