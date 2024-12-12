Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers are brimming with confidence as they approach the critical stages of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season. With qualification secured, the team is now focused on fine-tuning their performances and avoiding the pitfalls that have hindered them in previous editions, including their defeat in the final of PKL Season 10.

Head coach Manpreet Singh offered a candid reflection on the team's journey, highlighting the complexity of their season.

"Even after 19 matches, I still don't fully understand my team. They oscillate between championship-level performances and moments of uncertainty," he admitted after the team's win over the Bengaluru Bulls, as quoted in the PKL press release.

The team's path to success has been far from straightforward. Reflecting on their earlier shortcomings, Manpreet shared how the team spent an entire year addressing their weaknesses. "We worked tirelessly on our shortcomings," he explained. "And now you can see the results."

Manpreet's pragmatic approach is perhaps the team's greatest strength. "We're not thinking about the trophy right now. Our focus is on the semifinals--one step at a time," he insisted.

Captain Jaideep Dahiya echoed the sentiment. "We're thrilled to have qualified," he said. "But our goal is to remain at the top of the table." The team's mission is clear: to secure a direct path to the semifinals and ultimately clinch the championship.

What sets the Steelers apart is their respect for their opponents. Manpreet's philosophy reflects Kabaddi's competitive spirit: "There are no weak teams, only different moments of potential." He acknowledged the individual brilliance of players like Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal, who shone for the Bengaluru Bulls despite their team's position at the bottom of the points table.

This measured approach, blending ambition with careful strategy, might just be the formula to transform the Haryana Steelers from contenders to champions. As they continue their PKL journey, fans and opponents alike will watch closely, wondering if this will be the season they finally lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas face a crucial challenge against the Patna Pirates as they aim for one final push for the playoffs. All eyes will be on young defender Nitesh Kumar, who will be tasked with countering star raiders Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Moein Shafaghi will play a pivotal role in the raiding department, with the team pinning their hopes on him to the season's end.

The second game on Friday will see Puneri Paltan take on the Bengaluru Bulls. With the Bulls out of playoff contention, they will be looking to spoil the defending champions' home leg, where Puneri Paltan are yet to register a win. Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal have been in fine form, and the onus will be on Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde to deliver as the season enters a crucial phase. (ANI)

