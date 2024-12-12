The South Africa national cricket team will lock horns against the Pakistan national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The South Africa cricket team have already taken a 1-0 lead against the Pakistan cricket team in the three-match series. Ahead of the second T20I, star speedster Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a toe injury. The South African speedster will not be available for the ODI series against the Pakistan national cricket team. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Centurion.

Talking about the first T20I, the South Africa cricket team secured an 11-run victory over the Pakistan cricket team. Batting first, the host made 183/9 after David Miller played a wonderful knock of 82 off 40 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. Lower middle-order batter George Linde also played a blistering knock of 48 runs off 24 balls with the help of seven boundaries. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed bagged three wickets each. While chasing 184, Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting knock of 74 runs off 62 balls. Youngster Saim Ayub scored 15-ball 31. However, other batters failed to chip in runs as the visitors lost the first T20I by 11 runs against the South Africa national cricket team.

PAK vs SA Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 23 matches in T20Is. Out of these 23 games, Pakistan have won 12 whereas South Africa have come out victorious on 11 occasions.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan David Miller Abrar Ahmed Shaheen Afridi Geroge Linde

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I Key Battles

David Miller played a superb knock, which proved to be defining in the first T20I. However, Miller needs to be careful against Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, who took three wickets. It will be an interesting battle to watch out for. South Africa's George Linde's four-wicket haul changed the momentum towards his side. Pakistan batters need to be careful against him in the second T20I in Centurion.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I Venue and Match Timing

The second T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The second T20I between these two sides will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan Announced: Temba Bavuma To Captain; Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen Return for Three-Match Series.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Fortunately for the fans, there is an official broadcaster in India for PAK vs SA T20Is 2024. The live telecast viewing option of the SA vs PAK T20I matches will be available on Sports18 network TV channels. However, for live streaming viewing options of PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2024 in India, fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website.

PAK vs SA 2ndT20I 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa National Cricket Team: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).