Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all eyes will be on the West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) southpaw Nicholas Pooran, who is the top-run-getter so far In the tournament.

The fourth-placed LSG (with four wins and two losses in six games) will be aiming to continue their fine home run against a bottom-placed CSK, who have secured just one win in six matches so far. After their win in the campaign opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), they went on to suffer five successive losses, with three of them coming at the home venue of Chepauk Stadium.

In the ongoing season, Pooran is at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard for most runs, with 349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of over 215. He has smashed four fifties so far, with the best score of 87*. He has smashed 26 fours and 31 sixes in IPL 2025 so far, one less six than CSK's six tally in the season so far.

Since the start of last year, Pooran has dominated the batting charts with 2,981 runs in 93 matches and 90 innings at an average of 42.58 and a strike rate of above 162. He has scored a century and 22 fifties and hit 218 sixes, the most by a batter.

However, Pooran does not have a very exciting record against CSK, having made 249 runs in 10 innings and 11 matches at an average of 35.57 and a strike rate of 157.59, with one half-century and best score of 64*. His record against CSK consists of largely cameo knocks of 20s and 30s, along with three single-digit outings.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi. (ANI)

