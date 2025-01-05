Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Ice Hockey League - Season 2 officially kicked off at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, with Chief Guest, Vikram Singh Malik, Secretary of Sports, UT Administration of Ladakh, dropping the puck for defending champions Kang Sing take on Shakar Chiktan Royals compete in the showcase match.

Commencing the ceremony, a couple of state-of-the-art skate sharpening machines for community use, as per its commitment to elevate the sport with world-class equipment for players. These skate sharpening machines will plug a crucial gap, allowing players from hinterlands access to maintain their skates for optimum performance.

The ceremony also unveiled the league's jerseys and trophies. The trophy, thoughtfully designed by local talent Nawang Gyalston, following an open call issued for local artists in the region, showcases a unique blend of ice hockey and the snow leopard, bringing alive Ladakh's cultural ties with the sport. All teams also showcased their new jerseys for the season, made out of recycled PET (plastic) bottles, in partnership with T10 Sports.

Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation said, "Ice Hockey League, Season 2 is off to a great start today, with immense support from the community. The League brings together teams from across Ladakh who have been training for the competition. The opening ceremony is a testament to our Social Mission critical pillars of our Social Mission that aims to partner with 100 Himalayan communities to build resilience. We have been working to strengthen ice hockey through equipment and training. We are extremely grateful for the continued support from the UT Administration of Ladakh and the tireless contribution from the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, to enable us to grow and strengthen this League."

Speaking at the ceremony, the Sports Secretary of Ladakh, Vikram Singh Malik said, "We are thrilled to witness the tremendous effort that has been put into nurturing the sport of ice hockey in Ladakh. Their commitment to the development of ice hockey in the region has not only elevated the sport in the region but also created opportunities for young players to represent Ladakh on national and international platforms, including the Indian Army and ITBP teams. Unlike many CSR initiatives, passion and dedication are truly inspiring, and I am confident that this league will continue to grow each year, strengthening the future of ice hockey in Ladakh."

The ceremony was a testament to the region's rich cultural and sporting legacy. It celebrates ice hockey's intrinsic linkage with Ladakh's spirit of resilience and unity, engaging the community, especially during the harsh winter months. The League promises to be a thrilling season filled with action, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

This year's league boasts an impressive lineup of 30 matches--23 in the men's category and 7 in the women's--to be played over the course of 10 days. The men's tournament features two groups of five teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the women's tournament will see five teams compete in two groups, culminating in semi-finals and a final on January 12, followed by the men's championship final on January 13. (ANI)

