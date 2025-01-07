London, Jan 7 (AP) In-stadium VAR announcements by referees will be trialed in English soccer for the first time when Arsenal hosts Newcastle in the semifinals of the English League Cup.

Referees will use the Emirates Stadium's public address system to announce decisions made following video review.

In the Premier League such decisions are communicated to supporters via big screens or the PA system. They confirm if a VAR check is in place and the final decision.

Under the trialed process, the referee will communicate the final decision directly to the crowd after reviewing an incident on a sideline monitor. Incidents such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offsides will also be communicated.

Only the final decision will be announced.

In-stadium announcements were in place at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and other FIFA events.

The English Football League, which runs the League Cup, said the announcements would “provide greater clarity and understanding around key decisions”.

The trial will include both of the two-legged semifinals.

Tottenham plays Liverpool in the other semifinal, with the first leg being staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

