Mikael Arteta's Arsenal have now booked a place in the Carabao Cup 2024–25 semifinals after a close win over Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored an early goal which helped the Eagles gain an advantage. The Gunners were goalless in the first half. Gabriel Jesus went on a goal-scoring spree in the second half as he scored a hat-trick to put Arsenal ahead. Eddie Nketiah scored the second goal for the Eagles but in the end, it was not enough and this helped Arsenal prevail. Real Madrid Win FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Help Los Blancos Seal 3–0 Triumph Over Pachuca.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Result

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Goals Video Highlights

Booking our semi-final spot 🎟️



Check out the highlights from tonight's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace 📺 pic.twitter.com/U2gc84DuwB— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 19, 2024

