In the all-important semi-final meeting of the Carabao Cup 2024-25, Arsenal will take on visiting Newcastle United on January 8. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United EFL match will be held at the iconic Emirates Stadium and kick-off at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Newcastle will look to reach their second Carabao Cup final in the last three years, having suffered a defeat against Manchester United two years ago. However, Newcastle will have an uphill task at Emirates Stadium, having last tasted success in 2010. Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal Beat Their Respective Opponents To Reach Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal goes into the first leg of the EFL 2024-25 semi-final with 13 successive wins across all competitions, which will be a major psychological factor for Newcastle United to overcome. A win here could almost cement Arsenal's place in the final, having suffered a 1-0 defeat at St James' Park in Premier League 2024-25, the second leg might turn out tougher than expected for the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Lineups Predicted Playing XI for Carabao Cup Semi-Final 2024-25

Hosts Arsenal are facing a problem of few on their bench, with several players out due to injuries. Ethan Nwaneri has joined the likes of Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the injured list. Meanwhile, Jurrein Timber will be available for selection with his suspension ended.

For visitors, Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes have been handed suspensions, while Sven Botman is making a return from injury. Joe Willock might get a game against his former PL club, with the likes of Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emit Krafth unavailable. Nick Pope remains a doubtful starter. Arsenal 3–2 Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024–25: Gabriel Jesus Hat-Trick Help Gunners Seal Semi-Final Spot Over the Eagles (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Arsenal Predicted Playing XI: Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard.

Newcastle United Predicted Playing XI: Martin Dubravka; Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes.

