Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): Australia's opening David Warner will be undergoing scans later today for a groin injury he suffered in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against India here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner injured himself diving to make a save early in India's chase. In the fourth over of India's innings, Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, where Warner produced a dive to stop the ball. It was then that Warner appeared to be in some discomfort.

The left-handed batsman had to be assisted out of the field by Australia's physio. And now a Cricket Australia spokesperson has confirmed that Warner will indeed go for scans later today, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India in the ongoing second ODI.

Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of over 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 2. (ANI)

