New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Commonwealth Games champion triple jumper Eldhose Paul on Thursday pulled out of the race to qualify for next month's Paris Olympics due to a heel bone fracture.

The 27-year-old Paul, who was set to make a final attempt at the qualification at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula, announced his withdrawal on social media.

"I wanted to take a moment to share a personal update with all of you. Unfortunately, I sustained an injury during the last competition I took part in, which occurred towards the end of the qualifying period.

"After returning to India and undergoing further evaluation, it's been concluded that I have a fracture in the calcaneus (heel bone) that requires immediate attention," Paul wrote.

Paul sustained the injury during his final competition at the JBL Jump Fest on Alzbetina Street in Košice, where he won a bronze medal with a jump of 16.45 metres.

The athlete described the development as heartbreaking.

"This news means that my Olympic journey ends here. Words cannot express how heartbreaking this is for me. Representing my country this year would have been the pinnacle of my career.

"However, as athletes, we understand that injuries are part of the sport and I choose to look forward with optimism. As I take this time to heal and recover, I am reminded that this is not the end of my story. Thank you for being part of my journey. Your support means everything."

