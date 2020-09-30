Abu Dhabi, September 30: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan has admitted that if Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson bat for full 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals will win the match on Wednesday.

Morgan said that the Royals' top order consists of good players and they would have to get Buttler and Samson out if KKR wants to win the match. "We need to improve on our previous game and execute our plans for Smith, Buttler, and Samson. Honestly, they are good players and we have to get them out," www.kkr.in quoted Morgan as saying.

"If they bat for 20 overs, particularly Buttler and Samson, we will lose the game. Smith is also in fine form. But hopefully, we can build on the last win and produce our first win in Dubai," he added.

KKR had restricted Sunrisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances on Saturday. The side then chased the target with two overs to spare.

"The bowlers bounced back beautifully from the first game. We need to continue to build and learn and use confidence from the previous game. Rajasthan are a very well drilled and experienced side. I think we should focus on our own game to start with," said Morgan.

Rajasthan and Kolkata have faced each other 21 times, out of which both have won 10 matches each, with one yielding no results. KKR has so far played two matches in this year's IPL and the side has won one match. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today in Dubai.

