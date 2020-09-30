Mumbai Indians will want to get back on winning track as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Match 13 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place on October 1 (Thursday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are coming off a loss from their last games and will be determined to get a victory under their belt. Punjab lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals courtesy a staggering knock by Rahul Tewatia while Mumbai lost Royal Challengers Bangalore in a super over. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 match 13. KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians.

KXIP Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have taken the opposition by storms in their previous few games and will like to take on the Mumbai bowlers too. In the bowling department, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have done a commendable job. Speaking of the defending champions, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have managed to put up significant scores on the board while Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have handled the mantle with the ball. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KXIP vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite KXIP's jaw-dropping performance in the last few games, Mumbai Indians are bookmakers' choice over the KL Rahul-led team. As per Bet365, the defending champions are placed at 1.66 while Punjab has been given a much higher price of 2.20.

KXIP vs MI Predictions: Who will win?

With both the teams balanced on the paper, predicting the favourites will not be easy. However, Kings XI Punjab will certainly have the upper hand due to the sensational form of their batsmen. Having said that, the toss will play a crucial role as dew is expected to play a part in the latter half of the game.

Speaking of the history between the two sides, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have locked horns in 24 IPL matches so far with MI narrowly leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories. The remaining 11 games went in Punjab's favour.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).