Dubai, September 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan has said the side will be treating every game in the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as their final match. SRH is languishing at the bottom of the points table and the side will have to battle it out to make it to the top four.

Rashid is also working on his batting skills to give SRH an edge lower down the order. "From one and a half years, I have been working on my batting as last 15-25 runs are very crucial for the side. So just trying my best to do different things, haven't practised a lot of shots in the nets but I'm just focusing on having the right mindset," said Rashid in the video.

"Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season, yeah we didn't have the ideal start in the first half of the tournament but looking forward to finish up well and treat every game as a final and give my 100 per cent," he added.

Wickets in the UAE are said to assist the spinner, speaking about the same, Rashid said, "We have played enough games in UAE's conditions and just need to find out the good areas on the wicket."

All-rounder Jason Holder and the side's new signing Sherfane Rutherford on Friday arrived in UAE ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the IPL.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.

