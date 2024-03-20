Sports News | IPL Fan Park 2024 Set to Enthral Fans Across 50 Indian Cities During Tournament

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. IPL 2024 will start with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Mar 20, 2024 06:08 PM IST
Sports News | IPL Fan Park 2024 Set to Enthral Fans Across 50 Indian Cities During Tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 20 (ANI): Cricket's 'Super Bowl' Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return this week and the prestigious tournament is set to enthral the fans with the Fan Parks across 50 Indian cities during the course of the tournament, covering the length and breadth of the country.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) always strives to bring the game closer to the fans across the globe and the country and keeping that in mind, brought the Fan Park concept into play in 2015," a statement from IPL read.

In the first two weeks of the IPL 2024, commencing from Friday to April 7 there will be 15 Fan Parks. The Cricketing carnival will start with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday and the first Fan Park of the season will take place on the same day in Madurai.

11 Indian states - Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana - will host the much-anticipated Fan Parks in the first two weeks of the IPL 2024, with five Fan Parks taking place simultaneously across different cities, each week.

The schedule for the Fan Parks post-April 7 will be announced in due course.

"There will not be any shortage of glitz, glamour and entertainment as the fans will witness the LIVE action and with music, merchandise, food court, games and some fun activations by IPL's official sponsors," a statement further read.

The schedule until April 7 was revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified. Meanwhile, fans will be double delighted as they will witness four doubleheaders that have been scheduled within this time frame.

Every season turns out to be bigger than before and staying true to this, the ones' visiting the Fan Parks will be eligible to showcase their fan moment by expressing their love for their favourite team, player or cricket. (ANI)

Budaun Double Murder: Two Children Hacked To Death By Neighbour, Accused Killed In Encounter
