Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Sribhumi FC secured their first win of the Indian Women's League 2024-25 season with a 2-0 win over Kickstart FC here on Monday.

The hosts, who had previously lost all three of their fixtures, bounced back in style with goals from Ngangom Bala Devi (15') and Nameirakpam Arina Devi (90+3').

Also Read | Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Bala Devi's first-half header and Arina Devi's stunning long-range strike in stoppage time ensured Sribhumi FC claimed all three points and moved up to sixth place in the standings with three points from four matches.

The match began with both sides eager to end their winless runs.

Also Read | Mitchell Owen Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About BBL 2024-25 Final’s Player of the Match and Big Bash League’s Joint-Fastest Centurion.

A well-delivered cross from the right caught Kickstart's defenders off-guard.

Bala Devi, quick to seize the opportunity, found space between the defenders and powered a header past Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi to give them the lead.

The second-half saw both teams push for a breakthrough, but defensive solidity kept the scoreline intact.

Kickstart created a couple of chances, with Chhibber testing Sribhumi's defence, but the home side remained in control.

As the match entered stoppage time, Sribhumi sealed the victory with a brilliant long-range effort from Arina Devi.

Her strike from outside the box flew past Linthoingambi Devi to earn them full points.

Kickstart FC remain winless with two points from four matches, occupying the seventh place. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)