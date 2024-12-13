Kandy [Sri Lanka], December 13 (ANI): Jaffna Titans secured a commanding 40-run victory over Colombo Jaguars to earn two points in the Lanka T10 Super League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on a rain-affected second day.

Jaffna's innings was powered by a stellar batting performance from opener Kusal Mendis and his Sri Lankan teammate Charith Asalanka, enabling the Titans to post a formidable 138/6 in 10 overs.

Mendis smashed 37 runs off just 19 balls, while Asalanka blazed his way to 56 off 24 deliveries, hitting five sixes and five fours. For the Jaguars, skipper Angelo Mathews and Ali Khan claimed two wickets each.

In response, the Titans' bowlers, led by the impressive young spinner Treveen Mathew, restricted the Jaguars to 98/6. Mathew, who has been earning widespread acclaim for his spin bowling, delivered another standout performance with figures of 3/18 in two overs. The Jaguars struggled to gain momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Earlier, the first match of Day 2, between Kandy Bolts and Nuwara Eliya Kings, was called off due to rain after just 3.3 overs. Kandy Bolts, batting first, had reached 38/1, with Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka unbeaten on 26 off 11 balls when play was interrupted. The second fixture, between Galle Marvels and Hambantota Bangla Tigers, was abandoned without a toss. (ANI)

