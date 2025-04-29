San Diego, April 29: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 are the two flagship smartphone processors that will launch in 2025. These new chips will succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs, which were featured in all the premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iQOO 13 5G, OnePlus 13 5G, Xiaomi 15 series, Realme GT7 Pro and ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 series, OPPO Find X8 Pro, and iQOO Neo10 Pro were powered by the Dimensity 9400 mobile processor.

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek D9400, the flagship smartphones achieved maximum performance and AI processing output, scoring between 2.7 and 2.9 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. However, the upcoming processors are expected to be more powerful compared to predecessors and will likely score higher. OnePlus 13s Launch Confirmed, Coming in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 scored 1.7 to 2.1 million on AnTuTu benchmarks, and MediaTek Dimensity 9300 achieved up to 2.0 million on the same performance benchmarks. The 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400 scored much higher, 1.0 million higher, compared to the older versions. But according to a report by Android Headlines, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 could score more than 4 million on AnTuTu benchmarks.

The report said that a known leaker, Digital Chat Station (DCS), shared that the upcoming Snapdragon and MediaTek processors would offer much higher performance and score up to 40,00,000 on AnTuTu. Android Headlines said Qualcomm would take a huge leap and introduce the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 with powerful performance capabilities. Previously, it was said that the score could go higher to 3.8 million, and the company could use the second generation of its Oryon custom cores.

The report said that when it comes to rivalry, MediaTek will not use custom cores but the most powerful ARM processors available. It said that the Dimensity 9500 would have an ARM Cortex-X930 "Travis" ultra core, which will be clocked at 4GHz. Both chips will launch this year around the same timeline as last year's processors. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Pre-Orders, Launch on April 30, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola Edge 50 Pro Successor.

What are AnTuTu Benchmarks?

AnTuTu benchmarks is a trusted online tool that analyses the performance of a smartphone and its processor to assign a specific number. This number called the AnTuTu score or benchmark, shows how powerful a device is in terms of GPU and CPU performance, memory, and real-world output.

