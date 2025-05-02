Madrid [Spain], May 2 (ANI): The world number one Aryna Sabalenka booked her spot in the final of the ongoing Madrid Open, defeating the 17th seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday night.

As per WTA, Sabalenka secured a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elina in the semifinal. The world number one needed one hour and 32 minutes to eliminate her opponent from the competition, and also end her unbeaten clay-court run this year, which lasted nine matches.

Also Read | 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: When is Miami GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

With this win, Sabalenka has booked the title clash against number four seed Coco Gauff on Saturday. Gauff had made it to the final by defeating the defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in just 64 minutes earlier on Thursday.

Gauff enjoys a slight 5-4 advantage over Sabalenka in the head-to-head clash, also winning their only clay court match at Rome back in 2021. Gauff also won their most recent match, at the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 2025: India Women's Hockey Team Eyes Positive End to Tough Australian Tour.

Sabalenka has been exceptional at the tournament this decade, with 22 wins and four losses so far. She won the title in 2021 and 2023 and also reached the finals last year.

She is at the top of the charts in terms of wins and is the overall WTA tour leader. After this win, she has also become the first player to secure 30 main-draw wins in WTA events held in 2025.

Sabalenka is a three-time Grand Slam champion, having won the Australian Open twice in a row and being the defending champion. She is also the defending US Open champion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)