Pune, Dec 18 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead Maharashtra in their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

Maharashtra on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the first two matches, which will be played in Mumbai on December 21 and 23 against Rajasthan and Services in their Elite Group B fixtures.

Maharashtra were eliminated by Kerala in the preliminary quarterfinals last season.

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Siddhesh Veer, Ankeet Bawane, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Dhanraj Shinde (wk), Hitesh Walunj, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Hinganekar, Prashant Solanki.

