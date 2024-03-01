Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant blanked Jamshedpur FC 3-0 to jump to second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday.

Dimitri Petratos struck with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner from a Manvir Singh assist to give them a seventh minute lead.

The Kolkata heavyweights maintained their slender lead at the half-time.

After the break, Jason Cummings (68th) doubled the lead with his left-footed shot from the centre of the box. This was also set up by Manvir.

Armando Sadiku sealed the match in the 80th minute with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner of the goalpost.

With 10 wins from 16 matches, Mohun Bagan, now, are two points behind leaders Odisha FC (35). They have a round in spare and this win has also strengthened their claim for the League Winners Shield.

