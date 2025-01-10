Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Cricketing legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma, will be part of the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) grand celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium on January 19.

The event will commence on January 12.

The other stalwarts who are expected on the occasion are former skipper Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Diana Edulji.

The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from domestic and international cricket.

"As we mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, I warmly invite all cricket fans to be part of this momentous occasion. Our legendary heroes will join us in the celebrations, and together, we will pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Wankhede Stadium which is a pride of Mumbai," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik in a release.

The MCA will release a coffee table book on January 19, while a commemorative postal stamp will also be issued.

MCA will also felicitate the groundsmen and members of the Mumbai team, which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

