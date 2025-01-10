NorthEast United will be taking on Punjab in the Indian Super League looking to move north in the points table. The Highlanders are currently sixth in the points table with 22 points from 14 games and with two wins in their last three matches, they have the right momentum with them. Punjab on the other hand are struggling with four straight losses. The squad will need to do well here to turn around their fortunes and with confidence low, it is a tough task. ISL 2024–25: Punjab FC Announces Signing of Greece Forward Petros Giakoumakis.

NorthEast United could be without the services of Hamza Regragui but the rest of the squad is free from injuries and suspension. The home side will be opting for a 4-2-3-1 with Parthib Gogoi, Alaeddine Ajaraie, Jithin MS, and Guillermo Fernandes all involved upfront. Mohammed Ali Bemmamer will be the key player in midfield.

Punjab do not have any injuries ahead of this crucial game and the club will look to get back to the kind of start they made this season, where in everything went their way. Luka Majcen is their talisman in the final third and he needs to have a good game. Asmir Suljic and Nihal Sudeesh will provide him company in attack. Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, and Leon Augustine will all feature in midfield.

When is NorthEast United vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

NorthEast United are all set to battle Punjab FC in their next ISL 2024-25 encounter. NorthEast United vs Punjab FC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the NorthEast United vs Punjab FC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch NorthEast United vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the NorthEast United vs Punjab FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check NorthEast United vs Punjab FC live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Wilmar Jordan Gil Scores Twice As Chennaiyin FC Settle for 2–2 Draw Against Odisha FC.

How to Watch NorthEast United vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch NorthEast United vs Punjab FC live streaming online for free. It will be a game dominated by the home side and expect them to come up with an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).