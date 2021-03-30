Karachi, Mar 30 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan has sought a one-year extension in his contract which ends in February next year.

According to a report in the "Daily Dawn" newspaper, the PCB Board of Governors at its meeting held in Karachi earlier this month discussed and reviewed Wasim Khan's move for a one-year extension in his original three-year contract.

The report said that the BOG are in favor of giving the extension but put off any final decision or announcement, till patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan decides about PCB chairman Ehsan Mani's future whether to extend his three-year tenure ending in September this year.

According to the contract signed with Wasim, the PCB can extend his tenure by one year before the end of his first tenure which ends in February 2022.

The PCB had to decide on his extension in February 2021, but it put off the matter because many members felt that if the Prime Minister didn't ask Ehsan Mani to carry on after September this year it would create an awkward situation in the board.

The report said that BOG members felt it will not look appropriate if Mani gives the extension to Wasim while the former himself cannot get extension as PCB chairman after September 2021.

"I have almost achieved the targets which I set in September 2018 and if I am asked to continue [as PCB chief], I will think about it and will then decide," Mani had said when recently asked about his future plans.

"I will have to see if I can contribute anything further or not as I don't eye the seat."

A reliable source said Wasim Khan apparently wanted an extension as in 2021, 22 and 23 Pakistan has invited top teams like England, Australia and New Zealand to tour the country for a full series in the next two years and the CEO wants to be there to oversee this achievement.

England has not visited Pakistan since 2006 while Australia's last visit to Pakistan was in 1998.

Mani and Wasim, who is presently said to be visiting his family in the UK, are also awaiting an inquiry report from two top infectious disease specialists on Wednesday after the abrupt postponement of the PSL 6 on March 2 due to rising cases of Covid-19 among the franchise players and officials in Karachi.

All eyes are on the PCB bigwigs to see what action they take on the inquiry report as many believe that Pakistan cricket faced embarrassment due to the PSL 6 postponement because of the negligence of some officials in enforcing the bio-cure bubble properly.

