New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): At just 17 years old, Punjab FC's U-17 goalkeeper Viswajeet Yadav is already making a name for himself in football. He won the Dream Sports Championship U-17 Football Tournament in 2024, where he was also named the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Viswajeet is now carving his path in the sport with his unconventional approach to goalkeeping. His journey in football began with a simple yet powerful inspiration, his father.

"My father played a huge role getting me into football," Viswajeet recalled, as quoted from a release by Dream Sports Championship season 1.

"Whether it was kicking the ball around in the room, watching matches together, or going for local games, those early moments planted the seed for my football journey," he added.

Though his father never played professionally, having given up the sport to support his family, he became the primary catalyst for Viswajeet's passion.

What sets Viswajeet apart is his unique style of goalkeeping. Unlike traditional keepers, he sees himself as a "sweeper keeper" who plays more like a midfielder.

"When the ball is at my feet, I'm different," he explained.

"I try to play through passes, I try to provide assists if I can," he added.

His admiration for goalkeepers like Manuel Neuer and Alisson stems from their exceptional ball distribution skills.

The young athlete's resilience was dramatically demonstrated during the Dream Sports Championship, where he played the final with a fractured right wrist.

"I had a fracture before the championship," he shared matter-of-factly.

"But I played the final round and even won the Golden Glove," he added.

Mental preparation is as crucial to Viswajeet as physical skill. His pre-match rituals involve yoga, meditation, and prayer. When facing high-pressure situations like penalty shootouts, he relies on positive self-talk.

"I always try to get into my opponent's mind," he said.

"I tell myself, 'I've done this before. I can save this,'" he noted.

The Dream Sports Championship - organised by the Dream Sports Foundation - has been transformative for Viswajeet.

"Before last year, we would only get to play 10 to 12 competitive matches," he explained.

"Now, we're playing 26 to 28 matches," he noted.

He sees these tournaments as crucial opportunities for young talents to showcase their skills and attract the attention of scouts.

Viswajeet Yadav represents the new generation of Indian footballers - technically skilled, mentally tough, and driven by an unquenchable passion for the game. His journey is a testament to the power of support, dedication, and believing in oneself. (ANI)

