Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Rajasthan United FC defeated Ryntih SC 3-2 in the opening match of the I-League Qualifiers at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Monday.

Dilli Ram Sanyasi (11th minute), Sukhjit Singh (45+1) and Aman Thapa (68th) scored for Rajasthan United while Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw (79th) and Sheen Stevenson (82nd) found the target for Ryntih SC.

Rajasthan United were 3-0 up till just before the 80th minute, after which Ryntih SC came back with two goals to mount a tough fight towards the dying minutes of the game.

The team from Rajasthan saw off a tense final period to start its maiden I-League Qualifiers campaign with a win.

On Tuesday, Kenkre FC face Kerala United FC while Corbett FC take on ARA FC.

