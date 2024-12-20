Colombo, Dec 20 (PTI) In a major constitutional overhaul, Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday reduced the number of voting clubs from 147 to 60 at an extraordinary general meeting.

The move aims to address allegations of vote-buying and manipulation by powerful businessmen to take control of the island's richest body there.

Instances of misconduct in the past include a 1998 AGM where a physical altercation involving the then-presidential security personnel was reported.

"The new voting structure ensures that voting rights are determined solely based on the level of cricket played by each member club with all qualified clubs and associations being entitled to only one vote," stated a release.

Alleged wrongdoings at AGMs had earlier led to political intervention with the sports minister dissolving the administration and appoint interim committees.

One such politically-appointed interim committee had led to ICC suspension, costing SLC the hosting rights of the U-19 World Cup which was subsequently shifted to South Africa earlier this year.

