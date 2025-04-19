In a bizarre theft caught on camera, a man was seen stealing a Shesh Nag idol from a Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur while pretending to burn incense sticks. The incident occurred at Shri Sidheshwarnath Mahadev Temple in Ganeshganj Mohalla under Katra Kotwali police limits. The video which surfaced on Saturday, April 19, shows, the thief is seen entering the deserted temple under the guise of burning incense sticks. After scanning the surroundings, he discreetly grabs the Shesh Nag, stuffs it into a bag, and walks away. Following the video's circulation, local authorities responded, with the Inspector in charge of Kotwali Katra being directed to take necessary action. Mirzapur: Girl Rains Slaps on Auto-Rickshaw Driver, UP Police Assure Action After Video Goes Viral.

Man Steals Shesh Nag Idol From Shiv Temple in Mirzapur

प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली कटरा को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) April 19, 2025

