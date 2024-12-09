New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday assured equal treatment and facilities for deaf athletes after India returned with an impressive haul of 55 medals from the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur.

India were represented by 68 athletes, who bagged eight gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medal at the Games held from December 1 to 8.

India finished fifth overall in 21-team tournament.

"I congratulate all the athletes for making the country proud. 55 medals is not a small achievement, it's a grand performance," Mandaviya said during a felicitation function organised at his residence for the contingent.

"I assure you all of equal treatment and assistance which our para athletes and Olympic athletes are getting. I will leave no stone unturned in providing you equal facilities. It's my promise," he added.

The achievement is a marked improvement by the deaf athletes who secured just five medals -- three gold and two silver -- in the last Asia Pacific Deaf Games held in Taoyuan, Taiwan in 2015.

