The recently concluded IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 witnessed tempers flare between Australia's Travis Head and India's Mohammed Siraj at Adelaide Oval, where both players were involved in an on-field verbal altercation after the latter claimed the former's wicket, and celebrated quite aggressively. As reported by CODE Sports, both Siraj and Head are likely to be fined and reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct. Pat Cummins Defends Australia Team’s Behavior, Terms Travis Head ‘A Big Boy’ Amid Send-Off Controversy With Mohammed Siraj.

ICC are unlikely to place any sanctions or suspend the players but is expected to hand out severe punishment to both players. The previously mentioned altercation happened on Day 2 of the Pink-Ball Test when Siraj cleaned up Head on 140, which witnessed both cricketers exchange a few words. However, Head and Siraj have described the incident in two different manners.

In his presser on Day 2, Head stated that Siraj reacted adversely to the batter applauding the bowler by saying ' well bowled', while the Indian speedster speaking to Star Sports refuted the Australian's claim and commented that something else was said to him. ‘My Job Is to…’ India Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head’s Head Argument During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Interestingly, both players were seen clearing the misunderstanding after the conclusion of the Test, where Australia came out on top and thrashed India by 10 wickets. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 is level 1-1 and will move to Brisbane for the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, which starts on December 14 at The Gabba.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).