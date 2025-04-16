New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) In an upcoming one-of-its-kind memoir, Puja Pujara, wife of veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, offers readers an intimate glimpse into her life as a cricketer's spouse, sharing the highs and lows -- both on and off the field -- along with the immense expectations that come with being part of a cricket-obsessed country.

"The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife: A Very Unusual Memoir", published by HarperCollins India, is written by Puja with Namita Kala. It is slated to release on April 29.

"Cheteshwar Pujara is stubborn, yet accommodating, secretive but with nothing to hide. He is spiritual without being sanctimonious and loves cracking silly jokes. His journey, from the streets of Rajkot to international cricket, is a unique one that I have had the privilege to be a part of and witness from close quarters.

"I truly believe that there is something for everyone in the Cheteshwar Pujara story and that is why I have taken time out to write this book," Puja Pujara said in a statement.

In 2013, Puja Pabari, who had never followed cricket and didn't understand the game, married Cheteshwar Pujara and witnessed firsthand what happens in a cricketer's daily life.

Over the next few years, she learnt the nuances of the game, understood sports nutrition to take care of the diet requirements of a vegetarian husband and took charge of the Pujara household as the sole woman in the house.

The book, in addition to bringing a unique perspective on what it takes to be a cricketer's wife, offers a rare glimpse into Cheteshwar Pujara's life, from playing street cricket at a railway colony in Rajkot to eventually becoming one of the greatest test cricketers in India, and the sacrifices his parents made to ensure he fulfilled his dream despite their difficult circumstances.

According to the publisher, "heartfelt and candid", "The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife" is a testament to the resilience and passion that define Cheteshwar as well as the couple's enduring love and commitment to each other, a rollercoaster of emotions.

"This is the first time a sportsman's better half has presented his story in her words. Puja Pujara has done a brilliant job in capturing the life of Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the finest test batsmen of our times, and Cheteshwar, the man she calls her husband. Uniquely refreshing and heartfelt, here is a memoir that will stay with readers for a long time," said Sachin Sharma, publisher at HarperCollins.

The book has received raving reviews from legendary cricketers Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

While Kumble and Laxman praised the book for being "remarkably honest and candid", Dravid described it as a "must-read".

"... Puja, having watched this journey closely, offers a rare window into the mind of one of India's most unique batsmen, engagingly capturing the ebbs and flows of a remarkable career. It's a must-read for anyone who believes in the power of perseverance and hard work!" said Dravid in his praise for the book and the Test veteran.

The book, priced at Rs 599 (paperback) and Rs 799 (hardback), is currently available for pre-order.

