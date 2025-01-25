A batter, who rose the ranks one step at a time, Cheteshwar Pujara came into the India national cricket team as a potential replacement for Rahul Dravid. Pujara stockpiled runs in domestic cricket, scoring triple-tons and tons across age-group cricket, which gained the cricketer a reputation, to date remain. The Saurashtra batter waited patiently for his time to shine in Indian colours, and did that becoming the joint-fastest to reach 1,000 Test runs, thus taking upon the mantle of India's trusted number 3. Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Fans Wish Star Indian Cricketer As He Turns 37.

Pujara became the fulcrum of India's Test batting unit and displayed grit, determination, and perseverance match-after-match in conditions both home and away, which saw the batter star in England, and Australia, where historically Asian players suffer. The 37-year-old hit peak form during 2016, 2017, and 2018, which include a stellar show in BGT 2018-19 Down Under, helping India win the series. However, Pujara's form gradually tumbled, and the batter failed to showcase consistency with the bat between 2022, and 2023, leading to his eventual ouster.

Has Cheteshwar Pujara's Test Career Come To An End?

Once an immovable player in the XI, Pujara's place in India's Test side is now in question, given the management and BCCI's policy to groom newer players. Away from the national limelight, Pujara is dishing out runs in English County and Ranji Trophy, which gives the batter an outside chance of a comeback. However, with the Test side already undergoing a transition, and older players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja's future in doubt, Pujara's return can almost be ruled out. Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes For Star Batter As Stalwart Turns 37 (See Post).

Apart from form, Pujara's age and fitness also put the player in the back of the selection list, where other younger batters are still awaiting their chance of making a return to the Test fold.

If Pujara's red-ball career comes to a forceful end, the elegant and technically sound batter will finish as India's eighth highest-run-getter with 7,195 runs, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. An argument could be made that Pujara failed to display his full potential, which can also be because of the multiple transition phases the ace batter held the fort for India in Tests.

