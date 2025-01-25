One of the best technical batters, Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his 37th birthday on January 27, which witnesses Indian cricket fans flood social media with goodwill messages for the star India player. Currently, out of favour from Team India, Pujara has been a solid No.3 for India national cricket team in Tests since Rahul Dravid's retirement, and starred in BGT 2018-19, and 2020-21, helping the side win Down Under. Check out some of the fan wishes below. Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes For Star Batter As Stalwart Turns 37 (See Post).

One Of The Best

- 103 Tests. - 7,195 Test runs. - 19 Test centuries. - 521 runs in the 2018-19 BGT. - The hero of India in two series wins in Australia. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE BEST OF THIS ERA - CHETESHWAR PUJARA. 🙇‍♂️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FfK54MQTlc — Always Raju (@Rajesh98961878) January 25, 2025

Reason Why India Won Down Under

Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Our BGT Series Win hero, he was the big reason we won bgt 2 times in Australia. pic.twitter.com/uKOypJQSnL — Sagar Mhatre (@MhatreGang) January 25, 2025

Second Wall of India

Happy Birthday to our 2nd wall of Indian cricket team - Cheteshwar Pujara. 💙 103 Tests. 💙 7,195 Test runs. 💙 19 Test centuries. 💙 521 runs in the 2018-19 BGT. 💙 The real hero of India in two consecutive series wins in Australia. 💙 Part of the CSK Squad that won IPL THE… pic.twitter.com/MzKF81SzAZ — Rathin Dutta 𝕏 (@IamRathinDutta) January 25, 2025

There Will Never Be Anyone Like You

Happy birthday, Cheteshwar Pujara! There will never be anyone like you. Your patience and grit are unmatched. Thank you for your contributions to the glory we’ve been graced with. pic.twitter.com/wRs60JEKPI — 𝒑. (@ssnoozefest) January 24, 2025

Biggest Hero of BGT 2018-19

Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara! 🎂🎂 One of the greatest test batters of India. Biggest hero of the 2018-19 BGT ❤️💯 — Omkar (@onk_rt) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)