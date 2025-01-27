Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI): Tickets for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan will be available starting Tuesday, January 28, from 13:00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 14:00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST), according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The eight-team cricket tournament, featuring heavyweight ODI sides, will take place across four venues, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore in Pakistan, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996," ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said, according to ICC website.

The eight-team tournament - which will be played from February 19 to March 9 - will be hosted by Pakistan, with India playing their games in Dubai.

The general stand ticket prices will start at 1,000 Pakistan rupees while the premium seating will be available from 1,500 Pakistan rupees in different categories.

"The affordable ticket pricing ensures that fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers," said tournament director Sumair Ahmad Syed."We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan," he added.

Ticket information regarding the UAE matches featuring India will be made available in the coming days.The tickets for the Final - scheduled for Sunday 9 March - will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening fixture in Karachi.

Champions Trophy group stage

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan. (ANI)

