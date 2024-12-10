Monza (Italy), Dec 10 (AP) Udinese won for the first time since October, 2-1 over lowly Monza to end a five-game winless run and move into ninth spot in Serie A.

Lorenzo Lucca put Udinese ahead after six minutes but Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos equalized for the home side two minutes into the second half.

However, Slovenian Jaka Bijol gave Udinese scored the 70th-minute winner that was harsh on Monza, which dominated for long spells, especially in the first half.

The result was Udinese's first victory since Oct. 25 and lifted it one point above Empoli.

Monza's misery, meanwhile, extended to an eighth straight winless game.

Only one Serie A team has scored fewer goals. (AP)

