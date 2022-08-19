Bridgetown [Barbados], August 19 (ANI): Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday named West Indies all-rounder Shimron Hetmyer as their skipper for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Hetmyer replaced Nicholas Pooran as the captain, who was signed up by Trinbago Knight Riders at the CPL draft in July.

West Indies all-rounder made his debut for the Warriors back in 2016 and has played five seasons.

In 2018 Hetmyer became a regular part of the team and has always been a part of playing XI, scoring 1149 runs at a strike rate of 131.76 in 47 matches. His stunning tally is decorated with one hundred and eight half-centuries.

"We are pleased to appoint our first Guyanese captain since the 2013 season. Hetmyer has been a main part of our setup over the years and we believe the time is right to have him lead the team," Chairman of the Amazon Warriors franchise Bobby Ramroop said in an official statement.

Hetmyer said of his appointment, "I'm excited to lead this group of men. I can't wait for the CPL to begin."

The Amazon Warriors has played the final for five-time and are yet to get their hands on the CPL trophy.

The Warriors are scheduled to kick start their CPL 2022 season against Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday, September 3 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The CPL runs from August 31 to September 30 this year.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer (capt), Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu and Junior Sinclair. (ANI)

