Karachi, Jan 6 (PTI) The West Indies cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Monday for their first Test series in Pakistan in 18 years.

The West Indies last toured Pakistan for a Test series in 2006 though they have been to the country for two white-ball rubbers in between.

Also Read | When Was the Last Time Virat Kohli Played a Domestic Match? And Which Format Was It?.

The visitors will play a three-day tour game against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10 in Islamabad before the first Test in Multan from January 17.

The second Test is scheduled from January 25 at the same venue.

Also Read | On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

The series will conclude their assignments in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) with both teams finishing in the lower half off the points table.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)