Virat Kohli's name is synonymous with runs, but lately, the batter has been known for gifting away his wicket. In 2024, Kohli's form suffered, and the ace India batter managed merely 655 runs, which included competitions like ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. With major ICC and bilaterals coming up in the next few months for India, Kohli becomes an extremely crucial cog in the line-up. However, the 36-year-old will need to prove himself again and get into the habit of scoring runs, which will only be possible if the batter plays domestic cricket. Virat Kohli In 2024 Stats: Runs Scored in Tests, ODIs and T20Is by Indian Cricket Team’s Star Batsman.

Interestingly, Kohli was included in Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad, which comes after a gap of five years. His name was last seen in the probable list in 2019. Fans wondering when Kohli last played in the Ranji Trophy can check below.

When Was the Last Time Virat Kohli Played for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024-25?

Kohli's last domestic match for Delhi came way back in 2013. The batter represented his state side in the Ranji Trophy 2012-13 season, and his current Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also played as an opener. Will Virat Kohli Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Know Possibility.

Kohli played in the Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2012-13 match, scoring 14 and 43 runs, respectively in two innings, where his team lost by six wickets.

In 25 Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi, Kohli has scored 1,843 runs with six hundred and as many half-centuries, at an impressive average of 52.65.

