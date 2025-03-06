Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): In a bid to revolutionize the search experience, Google has announced a slew of AI-powered upgrades, including the expansion of AI Overviews and the launch of AI Mode.

According to GSM Arena, these new features aim to provide users with faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive search results.

AI Overviews, which are now powered by Gemini 2.0 in the US, will provide more detailed and informative responses to complex queries, including those related to coding, advanced math, and multimodal queries.

According to Google, over a billion people are already "using" AI Overviews, although it's worth noting that this feature is automatically enabled and not opt-in.

In addition to the AI Overviews expansion, Google is also launching AI Mode, an experimental feature that allows users to engage in more advanced and nuanced searches.

AI Mode uses a custom version of Gemini 2.0 and is designed to provide users with more comprehensive and accurate results.

According to GSM Arena, this feature is currently available as an opt-in experiment in Search Labs.

With AI Mode, users can ask follow-up questions and receive "helpful web links" to further explore their queries.

Google claims that this feature is particularly useful for questions that require further exploration, comparisons, and reasoning.

The AI Mode experience brings together advanced model capabilities with Google's best-in-class information systems, providing users with access to high-quality web content, fresh real-time sources, and shopping data for billions of products.

While Google acknowledges that AI responses in Search may unintentionally appear to take on a persona or reflect a particular opinion, the company is working to address these issues in future testing phases.

Additionally, Google plans to introduce more visual responses with images and video, richer formatting, and new ways to get helpful web content.

Google One AI Premium subscribers will be the first to try AI Mode, with invitations to be sent out soon. (ANI)

