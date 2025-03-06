Google Labs released a preview of its Whisk Animate model, showing its capabilities to turn images into AI-generated videos. Google Whisk Animate allows users to transform images into 8-second clips using the Veo 2 model, which is available at 50 cents per second, USD 30 per minute, and USD 1,800 per hour. Google Labs said, "Stay tuned for updates on when this will be made more widely available." OpenAI GPT-4.5 Rolled Out to All Plus Users, Offers Better Performance and Enhanced Capabilities Than Previous Model.

Google Whisk Animate Preview Released, Launching Soon

Here’s a quick preview of Whisk Animate, which lets you turn images you create in Whisk into 8 second clips using our Veo 2 model. Stay tuned for updates on when this will be made more widely available. pic.twitter.com/2uBqARCVEr — Google Labs (@labsdotgoogle) March 5, 2025

