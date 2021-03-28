Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): American subscription video-on-demand service Hulu's Android TV apps can finally stream in 1080p on new Nvidia Shield TV set-top-boxes and Sony Bravia TVs.

According to The Verge, the change was spotted by users on Reddit and written up by Gizmodo, Android Central, and 9to5Google.

They first noticed the change in the 'App and Device Info' page in the Hulu app. After updating, the app lists the new max video resolution as '1920 x 1080'.

However, by looking at the update description on the Play Store, there is no mention of it, so there is a possibility something changed on Hulu's server-side as well.

Gizmodo says it was able to confirm that at least the Nvidia Shield from 2019 and Bravia TVs received the 1080p bump on March 23, but the change has not been reflected in Hulu's support pages, which were last updated in February.

As reported by The Verge, Hulu does not seem to specifically list which devices stream in each resolution (outside of Live TV streaming) on its support site, but it does provide minimum bitrates for each:

-Standard Definition (SD): 1.5 Mbps-High Definition (HD) 720p: 3 Mbps-High Definition (HD) 1080p: 6 Mbps-4K Ultra HD: 16 Mbps

For the newer Chromecast with Google TV, which runs a skinned version of Android TV, it is not clear when 1080p Hulu support was added, or if it launched with it.

As reported by The Verge, 4K streaming is even more limited on Hulu. 4K content is primarily limited to Hulu's original shows and movies, and according to Hulu's likely out-of-date list, the devices that can actually stream in 4K are the 5th generation Apple TV, the Chromecast Ultra, Amazon's Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, LG UHD TVs from 2017 onwards, Roku devices, Vizio TVs with SmartCast, and the Xbox One S and X. (ANI)

